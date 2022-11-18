Bare Pavement now required within 12 hours of a winter storm’s end

The Ontario Government’s new “ON Trans-Canada” Standard now requires bare pavement within 12 hours of the end of a winter storm. This is four (4) hours faster than the previous standard.

“Our government is the first to create a new highway level of service that will ensure Highways 11 and 17 are cleared faster, while improving road safety for drivers in the North,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Ontario already has nation-leading standards in place when it comes to winter maintenance, and this builds on our government’s broader efforts to ensure we keep it that way.”

A technical review of winter maintenance operations and analysis of data from the winter maintenance pilot from the past two winter seasons on Highway 17 & 11 were conducted in order to determine these new standards.

“Keeping our highways clear and the pavement bare quickly after a snowstorm allows commuters along Highways 11 and 17 to stay safe over the winter months. This announcement demonstrates that our government is listening and standing up for the residents of Sault Ste. Marie and those who live in Northern Ontario.” – Ross Romano, MPP for Sault St. Marie.