Nov 17, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -6. Wind chill -14 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -12. Wind chill -18 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon school trustees have re-elected Ms. Suzanne Salituri as President for the 2022-2023 school year. Ms. Louise Essiembre will serve as Vice-President for the same term.
Government Announcments:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, and Marc Arsenault, Business Manager of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario, to make an announcement about jobs for young people in North York at 9:30 a.m.
- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement on improving health infrastructure at 10 a.m. in Toronto.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – November 17 - November 17, 2022
- Area Road Conditions – November 17 - November 17, 2022
- Morning News – November 16 - November 16, 2022