Generation Mining Reaches Community Benefits Agreement with Biigtigong Nishnaabeg

Generation Mining Limited and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg have approved a Community Benefits Agreement in respect of the Marathon Palladium Copper Project.

The Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) was ratified through a membership vote on November 12th. The CBA details how the Project’s impacts on the community will be mitigated, and the benefits that the community will receive. In the agreement Generation Mining Limited has made commitments to the community regarding environmental management, employment, training and education, business opportunities, social and cultural support, and financial participation.

Commenting on the CBA Jamie Levy, the President and CEO said, “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with BN as we advance the Marathon Palladium Copper Project to construction and production. We will work closely with them to ensure benefits accrue to BN in the form of employment and training opportunities, financial participation, and business and contracting opportunities, all while maintaining a shared focus on environmental protections for the Biigtig Zibi (Pic River) and other areas that may be impacted by the Project.”

Chief Duncan Michano of BN said, “This is a very significant milestone in our relationship with the Company. The Project is on the Exclusive Aboriginal title territory of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, and the CBA reflects the strong partnership between Generation PGM and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg. We encourage other companies who seek to work on our territory to follow the Generation PGM example in consulting with us at all stages of project development. This Project has the support of myself and our Band Council, as well as our community which approved the CBA through a recently completed ratification vote, and we look forward to working with Generation PGM as they develop the Project and bring it into operation.”

The next steps in the Project are to receive the Federal and Provincial decisions on the environmental assessment (the “EA”) which are expected by November 30, 2022. Following the EA decisions, the Company will apply for the required permits and implement the follow-up programs and monitoring measures which were identified as part of the EA process. The Company is planning to commence construction in 2023 once regulatory permits and approvals are received.