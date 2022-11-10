Nipigon OPP – Charges laid after Series of Break & Enters

Several charges have been laid after a series of break and enters.

Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began investigating several break and enters that had taken place in the Nipigon area in August 2022.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Devon NEMES, 30-years-old, of Nipigon, has been charged contrary to the Criminal Code (CC) with:

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – Section 354 (1)(A) – two counts

· Theft Over $5,000 – Section 334 (A)

· Failure to Comply with Release Order – Section 145 (5)(A) – five counts

· Theft Over $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle – Section 334 (A)

· Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose – Section 88 – two counts

Caitland MCCONNELL, 27-years-old, of Iroquois Falls, has been charged with:

· Fraud Under $5,000 – Section 380 (1)(B)

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – Section 354 (1)(A)

Robert MORROW, 64-years-old, of Nipigon, has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Section 354 (1)(A)

The accused have been remanded into custody and await a future court date before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon.

“The success of this investigation speaks to the professionalism, dedication and ingenuity of an investigative team that takes pride in serving the community. A substantial number of stolen items have been recovered and efforts are being made to return the items to its rightful owners.” – Detective Sergeant Curtis Peckford.

The investigation continues. The OPP reminds people to report any suspicious activity to police by dialing 9-1-1.