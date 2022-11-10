Hazardous winter precipitation (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

5:51 AM EST Thursday 10 November 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Hazardous winter precipitation possible tonight into Friday morning.

Hazards:

Ice accumulation of 2 to 5 mm possible due to freezing rain.

Total rainfall accumulations of 30 to 50 mm.

Timing:

Thursday morning into Friday evening.

Discussion:

A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a significant area of precipitation to the region. Precipitation in the form of rain is expected to continue today. Tonight the rain is expected to continue however there is the potential that the rain could fall as freezing rain over areas of higher terrain. By Friday morning, the freezing rain threat diminishes and the rain is expected to taper off.

A rainfall warning is also in effect for the region.

Winter weather travel advisories or freezing rain warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca/