Morning News – November 8

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Showers beginning after midnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low plus 1.
Strong westerly winds are expected this morning between LSPP and St. Joseph Island with gusts up to 70km/h.
News Tidbits:
-
- Blind River has received $32,500 to support upgrades to public-use areas to improve access for older people and/or people with disabilities. The funding is being made available through the Inclusive Community Grants Program.
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to hold a media availability on education union negotiations at 9 a.m.
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Melissa Young, CEO of Skilled Trades Ontario, to make an announcement about jobs in the skilled trades at 10 a.n. in Thunder Bay.
