Morning News – November 8

Weather

Mainly cloudy. Clearing early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning then light late this afternoon. High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 62 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

The US Land Border is now open to Canadian travellers. Please check restrictions before travelling so that you can be sure to return to Canada.

Announcements:

Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 10 a.m.