A weekend of Rain and Wind is expected

At 5:53 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Wind warning for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Strong winds expected tonight from Pukaskwa Park to Searchmont. Strong south to southwesterly winds with gusts to 80 to 90 km/h, with the strongest gusts expected near the shores of Lake Superior will begin late this afternoon and end early Sunday morning.

A Rainfall Warning for the following areas is also in effect:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Rain at times heavy is expected to continue throughout the day, tapering to scattered showers this evening. Total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm are expected over some areas with the highest amounts falling in areas from Sault Ste. Marie to Elliot Lake and northward to Chapleau and Lake Superior Provincial Park.