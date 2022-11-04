Rainfall Warning (LSPP – St. Joseph Island)

At 4:12 today, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Rain, heavy at times in the amount of 40-60mm is expected over some areas. If some places the rainfall rates could reach 10mm/hr tonight and through tomorrow wvening.

Environment Canada states that “the highest amounts falling in areas from Sault Ste. Marie to Elliot Lake and northward to Chapleau and Lake Superior Provincial Park.”