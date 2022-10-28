The Algoma District Services Administration Board’s (ADSAB’s) mission is to provide effective and efficient Social and Paramedic Services that are responsive to diverse individual and community needs. Our vision is strengthening the social, health and economic well-being of the citizens we serve to promote sustainable, healthy communities in the District of Algoma. We service 20 organized municipalities and the unorganized townships within the geographic District of Algoma.

We are seeking a candidate for the following new position:

Corporate Properties and Assets Officer, Head Office, Little Rapids (Thessalon)

The Corporate Properties and Assets Officer requires a strong business acumen to effectively perform day-to-day administration in the key areas of:

maintenance of corporate properties, assets and furnishings, and related contracts;

corporate purchasing, procurement, and inventory control systems, and;

contract management systems.

The Corporate Properties and Assets Officer provides administrative support to the Director of Finance, and works collaboratively with department leads, Information Technology, and Human Resources to maintain the physical safety and security of corporate properties. The successful applicant will demonstrate competency with making sound decisions based on accounting and business principles, applicable legislation and regulations, contracts and agreements, and internal policies and procedures. They will also demonstrate the required knowledge and aptitude to interpret and understand technical specifications relevant to building construction, building maintenance, and asset management. The incumbent will hold a post-secondary degree/diploma in a relevant discipline (preferably in business administration, purchasing, or property management), or demonstrated equivalent experience.

The salary range for this position is $88,365.72 to $102,504.24, and the starting rate will be commensurate with experience. The incumbent will be required to participate in rotating after-hours on-call duty to respond to emergencies. Qualified individuals are invited to submit a current résumé and covering letter to:

[email protected]

no later than 4:45 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022. We thank all applicants; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applicants with disabilities may request an accommodation with any aspect of the selection process, and suitable accommodation will be developed in accordance with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) and the Ontario Human Rights Code.