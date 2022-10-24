Valdy Shows Cancelled

The four shows that Valdy had planned to perform including the one in White River (Legion) tomorrow night have been cancelled due to the artist being sick with COVID.
“I am grieved at this development. Not only have I cancelled four shows, and missed my first gig in White River, but I also am stuck in a basement room for a week. Please be careful; I’ve had four shots, and still this Covid virus is wicked.. We’ll make this happen in Spring. Cheers, Valdy.”
The shows are planned to be rescheduled in April 2023.
