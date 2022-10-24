Today is Voting Day!

Wawa

Melanie Pilon has been acclaimed Mayor as there were no other candidates for the seat. There are 9 candidates vying for the four seats as councillor:

Leah Isosaari,

Cathy Cannon,

Mitch Hatfield,

Joe Opato,

Robert Reeves,

Sue Smith,

Mary Harbocian,

Jim Hoffman, and

Angela Calaiezzi.

There are four school boards with all candidates acclaimed:

English Public School Board (Algoma District School Board) – Russell Reid.

English Separate – Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board – Carol MacEachern

French Public – Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario – Josée Bourchard

French Separate – Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel l’Ontario – Luc Tessier

Voting is done by telephone or internet until 8:00 p.m. tonight. To cast your vote online, visit wawa.isivote.com or by phone by calling 1-888-358-7209. You will need to enter your date of birth and your PIN (Personal Identification Number) from the Voter Information Letter.

If you need assistance, voters can go to the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dubreuilville

Mayor Beverly Nantel has been acclaimed for a second term.

There are five candidates for four Council seats:

Julila Hemphill

Gerard Lévesque,

Luc Lévesque,

Krystel Lévesque, and

Hélène Perth

Ballots can be cast from 10 am to 8 pm at 23 Pins Street.

White River

For Mayor there are two candidates

Tara Anderson Hart, and

Mark Hubbard

Two people were acclaimed to Council – Dwijen Bharad and Rodney Swarek – with five candidates running for the other two seats:

Heather Dean;

Roger Drolet;

Margaret McMillan;

Robert Sedore; and

Raymond St. Louis.

Voting is taking place at the White River Municipal Office from 10 am to 8 pm.

Chapleau

Council has been acclaimed.

Mayor – Ryan Bignucolo

Council: