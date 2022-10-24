Today is Voting Day!

Wawa
Melanie Pilon has been acclaimed Mayor as there were no other candidates for the seat. There are 9 candidates vying for the four seats as councillor:
- Leah Isosaari,
- Cathy Cannon,
- Mitch Hatfield,
- Joe Opato,
- Robert Reeves,
- Sue Smith,
- Mary Harbocian,
- Jim Hoffman, and
- Angela Calaiezzi.
There are four school boards with all candidates acclaimed:
- English Public School Board (Algoma District School Board) – Russell Reid.
- English Separate – Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board – Carol MacEachern
- French Public – Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario – Josée Bourchard
- French Separate – Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel l’Ontario – Luc Tessier
Voting is done by telephone or internet until 8:00 p.m. tonight. To cast your vote online, visit wawa.isivote.com or by phone by calling 1-888-358-7209. You will need to enter your date of birth and your PIN (Personal Identification Number) from the Voter Information Letter.
If you need assistance, voters can go to the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on Monday, October 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Dubreuilville
Mayor Beverly Nantel has been acclaimed for a second term.
There are five candidates for four Council seats:
- Julila Hemphill
- Gerard Lévesque,
- Luc Lévesque,
- Krystel Lévesque, and
- Hélène Perth
Ballots can be cast from 10 am to 8 pm at 23 Pins Street.
White River
For Mayor there are two candidates
- Tara Anderson Hart, and
- Mark Hubbard
Two people were acclaimed to Council – Dwijen Bharad and Rodney Swarek – with five candidates running for the other two seats:
- Heather Dean;
- Roger Drolet;
- Margaret McMillan;
- Robert Sedore; and
- Raymond St. Louis.
Voting is taking place at the White River Municipal Office from 10 am to 8 pm.
Chapleau
Council has been acclaimed.
Mayor – Ryan Bignucolo
Council:
- Lisi Bernier,
- Paul Bernier,
- Catherine Ansara, and
- Alex Lambruschini.
