East Algoma OPP – Drivers Arrested after being found out Passed out behind wheel

On October 20, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) checked a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot at Depot Lake, south of Elliot Lake.

Police located two people passed out inside the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with the lights on, engine running, and still in drive. The two were eventually woken up and police located needles and drug paraphernalia inside the SUV. The driver was assessed by an OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and as a result, was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Eric BORDELEAU, 43 years-old, from Blind River was charged with – operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 6, 2022.

In a second event:

On October 20, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a driver passed out in a parked vehicle at an apartment building on Paris Drive in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported that a male was passed out in a small Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the parking lot. Police attended and the driver was assessed by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

David Jack (DJ) WILLETT, 32 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure to Comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 6, 2022.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.