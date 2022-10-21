East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Private Recordings found at Business

On October 19, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called in relation to cameras and recordings found in private places at a business on Perini Road in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported locating inappropriate videos on a work computer. After further investigation, it was learned there were recordings on the computer from cameras that were under a desk and in a washroom at the business.

John BARDGETT, 68 years-old from Elliot Lake, was arrested and charged with Voyeurism, contrary to section 162(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 6, 2022.