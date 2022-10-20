ON511 is now reporting that the highway is open.
Oct 20, 2022 at 09:14
At 9:02 Wawa-news tweeted “Possible travel delays on Hwy17 (Wawa to White River) due to a collision that has closed the westbound lane & shoulder in the WHITE RIVER E LTS area.”
Wawa-news has just received information that the highway is closed as a result of that collision.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN - October 20, 2022
- Morning News – October 20 - October 20, 2022
- Fiber Cable cut – Possible Phone and/or Cellular outage - October 19, 2022