Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN

ON511 is now reporting that the highway is open.

Oct 20, 2022 at 09:14

At 9:02 Wawa-news tweeted “Possible travel delays on Hwy17 (Wawa to White River) due to a collision that has closed the westbound lane & shoulder in the WHITE RIVER E LTS area.

Wawa-news has just received information that the highway is closed as a result of that collision.

 

