Fiber Cable cut – Possible Phone and/or Cellular outage

“Update from Bell Canada (19OCT22 15:26hrs) re: the fibre cut

The damage to the fibre is along Hwy 101 near Wagoon Lake (west of Chapleau) and is a result of brushing operations damaging the aerial fibre. Part of the fibre is still intact (that’s why some service remains in Wawa) although that can fail at any time. Safety concerns with the work site have delayed repairs until today, and the road closure has pushed them until tomorrow (Thursday) at 09:00.

The process to repair a fibre is to sever it completely and then splice in a new section. It will need to be re-mounted on the poles. Repairs are estimated at 4-5 hours.