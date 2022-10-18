SE OPP – Phone lines down at Wawa Detachment

The Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to advise the public that the Wawa OPP Detachment phone line is currently not working. The affected phone line is (705) 856-2233.

If you have an emergency, please dial 911 and police will be dispatched immediately. To speak with personnel at the Wawa OPP Detachment and for any other non-emergency calls, please dial 1-888-310-1122.

An update will be provided when repairs have been completed.