SSM OPP – Multiple charges laid after Traffic Stop

On October 9, 2022, members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 17 within the community of Garden River First Nation.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., police observed an eastbound car on Highway 17 travelling at a high rate of speed and a traffic stop was initiated. As the officer was speaking to the driver it was determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Sault Ste Marie OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result, Alexis CATS, 22 years-of-age, from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Race Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act

Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Unsealed Container of Liquor, contrary to section 42(1) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on October 31, 2022.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administration Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.