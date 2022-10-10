Breaking News

Morning News – October 10

Monday, October 10, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Low +5.

Forest Fire Update:

  • There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast Region today. Bancroft is showing a high hazard.

News Tidbits:

  • St. Joseph’s Manor in Elliot Lake has been closed to visitors after Algoma Public Health declared at COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care home.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*