Morning News – October 10

Monday, October 10, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Low +5.
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast Region today. Bancroft is showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- St. Joseph’s Manor in Elliot Lake has been closed to visitors after Algoma Public Health declared at COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care home.
