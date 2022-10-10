Premier Ford Sends Thanksgiving Greetings

Today Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, issued the following statement on Thanksgiving:

“Today, as people across Ontario celebrate the change of the season, it is important to pause and reflect on all that we have to be thankful for.

Thanksgiving for some may mean volunteering for those in need, making room at the table for someone who would welcome the company, or reconnecting with family and friends after time apart. Whatever your tradition, let’s give thanks for all that we share.

On this day, I also want to express my gratitude to those who are working and caring for others, away from family and friends. I am thankful for your commitment to helping your communities and everything you do to support us all.

From my family to yours, wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving.”