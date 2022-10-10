Are you ready to start curling?

Curlers are excited – the ice in the Curling Rink is scheduled to be ready for the start of the season on November 7th. Registration for Curling will be held on October 17th and 19th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. Welcome back to all of our returning curlers and we are encouraging new and past curlers to sign up. Individuals interested in being a Spare are encouraged to register – please note that there is no charge to register. Online Registration and Payment forms and information will be made available shortly.

The Wawa Curling Club is working to bring a Curling Instructor from Sault Ste. Marie (unfortunately not Brad Jacobs) later in the month. This training session will be free for all registered curlers.

Typical Schedules:

Men’s – Mondays – Start 7:00 p.m.

Ladies – Tuesdays – TENTATIVE – 7:00 p.m. (depends on numbers of teams)

Mixed – Thursdays – Start 7:00 p.m.

Tentative Season Start:

Men’s Curling – Monday, November 7th

Ladies Curling – Tuesday, November 8th

Mixed Curling – Thursday, November 10th

For further information please contact:

Men’s Curling – Jim Hoffmann 852-1274

Ladies Curling – Danette Mathias 856-4432

Mixed Curling – Tom Terris 856-7257

Curling Organizer – Diane Spencer 856-4408