On October 6, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested another person in relation to a previous fail to stop for police occurrence which ended on Birch Road in Elliot Lake.
On September 7, 2022, police were called to a disturbance on Willoughby Road. Two people had departed in a pick-up truck prior to police arrival. The pick-up truck was observed on Hillside Drive North operating at a high rate of speed in a dangerous manner. On several occasions taking corners so fast, almost causing the truck to roll, and almost hitting numerous kids walking. Police located the pick-up truck abandoned on the front lawn of a residence on Birch Road. The driver and passenger had fled on foot but were later identified by police. The pick-up truck was towed and suspected cocaine was located inside.
On September 18, 2022, the 30-year-old driver was arrested and charged. In addition, police located and arrested the passenger.
Jennifer STUBBERT, 41 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Breach of Recognizance, contrary to section 811 of the CC
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of in Elliot Lake on November 8, 2022.
- East Algoma OPP – Driver Flees from Police, is arrested - October 9, 2022
- Marathon OPP – Take Measures to Protect your Property - October 7, 2022
- East Algoma OPP – Many Schemes can Defraud you of your money - October 5, 2022