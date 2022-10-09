East Algoma OPP – Driver Flees from Police, is arrested

On October 6, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested another person in relation to a previous fail to stop for police occurrence which ended on Birch Road in Elliot Lake.

On September 7, 2022, police were called to a disturbance on Willoughby Road. Two people had departed in a pick-up truck prior to police arrival. The pick-up truck was observed on Hillside Drive North operating at a high rate of speed in a dangerous manner. On several occasions taking corners so fast, almost causing the truck to roll, and almost hitting numerous kids walking. Police located the pick-up truck abandoned on the front lawn of a residence on Birch Road. The driver and passenger had fled on foot but were later identified by police. The pick-up truck was towed and suspected cocaine was located inside.

On September 18, 2022, the 30-year-old driver was arrested and charged. In addition, police located and arrested the passenger.

Jennifer STUBBERT, 41 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Breach of Recognizance, contrary to section 811 of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of in Elliot Lake on November 8, 2022.