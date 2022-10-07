Marathon OPP – Take Measures to Protect your Property

Members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment would like to remind community members of the Lock It or Lose It guidelines after receiving numerous reports of vehicle and property theft within the community.

The OPP is requesting assistance from the public to help prevent these crimes of opportunity by following some simple tips:

Always roll up your vehicle’s windows, lock the doors and pocket the key. Don’t leave a spare key inside your vehicle.

Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running.

If you have a garage, use it, and lock the door, as well as your vehicle.

Never leave your car keys in plain view or in an easily accessible area.

Always keep your vehicle registration certificate and proof of insurance on you. Don’t leave these documents in your glove compartment.

Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

Never leave valuable objects or packages in full view. Put them in the trunk.

Give only your ignition key to a parking lot attendant. Keep all other keys with you.

Keep your residence and outbuildings locked at all times.

Police also want to remind the public to report any and all instances of property crime including thefts from unattended motor vehicles. The public can file a report by contacting the OPP Provincial Communication Centre’s non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or through the OPP online reporting system, which is an alternative to having an officer attend a scene for a minor incident. To learn more and to access Citizen Self Reporting online, go to opp.ca.