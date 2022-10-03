Swans make Wawa a Stop on their Migration

Five swans have been spotted at the lagoons beneath the Wawa Motor Inn. They are on their way south in their annual migration. Usually, only one or a couple stop by, but this year there are five!
If you have a chance, go and watch them, but they are not expected to stay for very long. They may also visit Wawa Lake.
