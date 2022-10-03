Breaking News

Swans make Wawa a Stop on their Migration

photo – Luc Berthiaume

Five swans have been spotted at the lagoons beneath the Wawa Motor Inn. They are on their way south in their annual migration. Usually, only one or a couple stop by, but this year there are five!

 

If you have a chance, go and watch them, but they are not expected to stay for very long. They may also visit Wawa Lake.

Brenda Stockton
