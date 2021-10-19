Trumpeter Swans make stop in Wawa

A pair of trumpeter swans have made Wawa a stop. It isn’t the first time trumpeters have been here, but they are so very exciting to see. They are huge birds, weighing in from 20-25 pounds with a wingspan of 39 feet. The couple is enjoying a sojourn on the lagoon ponds, and are easily visible.

If you go down to see them, enjoy. Be quiet, and don’t startle them.

My thanks to the Wawa-news reader who alerted me to their visit!