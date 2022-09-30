Friday, September 30, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 30% chance of showers overnight. Low plus 4.
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- The Municipality of Wawa is developing a Five-Year Tourism Plan and is looking for your input. You can do the survey online, or obtain a paper copy or assistance by contact ing Jessie Labonte at 705-856-2244 ex. 232 or visit the Town Hall at 40 Broadway Avenue, the Wawa Tourist Centre or the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre Pro-Shop to pick-up a copy. (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MOW-IndustryResidentSurvey)
- Sault MPP Ross Romano announced nearly $6.4 million in funding yesterday morning for the renovation and expansion of the SAH’s cardiac catheterization lab. It will take just over a year to complete the work.
- The National Flag of Canada will be flying at half-mast on the Peace Tower today to mark the National Day for Truth & Reconciliation. In addition, the Peace Tower will be illuminated in orange from sunset on Friday, Sept. 30 until sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 1.
- Good news for snowmobilers, a trail reroute of 60 kilometres of trail D108A between Dubreuilville and Hornepayne. This is a project included in the funding announcement by the NOHF. $834,904 has been announced for 10 projects across Northern Ontario.
Government Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will attend the unveiling of a garden to recognize the enduring treaty relationship between the Crown and Indigenous Peoples, hosted by the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, and the Honourable Ted Arnott, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly at 2 p.m. today.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – September 30 - September 30, 2022
- Morning News – September 29 - September 29, 2022
- Morning News – September 28 - September 28, 2022