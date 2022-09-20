Corporate Planning & Council Meeting Tonight

There is a Corporate Planning and Council Meeting tonight. Of interest to the general public may be two presentations. One is by Harvey West regarding “Gates on Docks at Municipal Marina”, and by Andy Stevens regarding “Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre Bar Sales and Donations”.
Reports to be presented and discussed are:
- Economic Development Quarterly Activity Report,
- Infrastructure Services,
- Community Services & Tourism
The Council Meeting has many items, but Council will be asked to either accept or not the following staff recommendations by means of resolution:
- Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre – Bar Sales and Donations
- Mural on Broadway Avenue,
- Marina Playground
The following by-laws will be read for their first, second and third times tonight (unless removed by resolution, struck, or tabled for a future meeting)
- By-Law No.3532-22 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. MM-010: Waiver of Municipal Facility Fees,
- By-Law No. 3533-22 – to enter into a Service Agreement with the Hawk Junction Local Services Board for the collection and disposal of domestic garbage,
- By-Law No. 3534-22 – to amend By-Law No. 3246-19 and extend the Municipal Refuse Collection Agreement for the collection and disposal of domestic garbage with J. Provost Contracting Ltd. for a period of two years. (2022-2024)
- By-Law No. 3535-22 – to authorize the sale of Municipal Land described as Laneway on Winston Road adjacent to 55 Winston Road, Wawa to Vincent Edwin Burton and Bernadine Kathleen Burton.
