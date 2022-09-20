Corporate Planning & Council Meeting Tonight

There is a Corporate Planning and Council Meeting tonight. Of interest to the general public may be two presentations. One is by Harvey West regarding “Gates on Docks at Municipal Marina”, and by Andy Stevens regarding “Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre Bar Sales and Donations”.

Reports to be presented and discussed are:

Economic Development Quarterly Activity Report,

Infrastructure Services,

Community Services & Tourism

The Council Meeting has many items, but Council will be asked to either accept or not the following staff recommendations by means of resolution:

Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre – Bar Sales and Donations

Mural on Broadway Avenue,

Marina Playground

The following by-laws will be read for their first, second and third times tonight (unless removed by resolution, struck, or tabled for a future meeting)