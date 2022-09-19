Sister Norah (Eleanor Margaret Mary) Burns, IBVM

Sister Norah died peacefully, at Presentation Manor on September 12, 2022, in her ninety-sixth year of life and her seventy-seventh as a member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Loretto Sisters). Predeceased by her parents, Claude Burns and Helena O’Brien; and her brothers Rev. Kenneth Burns, C.S.C., Rev. Edgar Burns, S.J., and John Claude Burns, she was the only daughter in a family of four.

Sister Norah taught in separate schools in Ontario and Saskatchewan for twenty-five years, and pioneered a mission school at Pic Mobert Indigenous Reserve in northwestern Ontario for four years, after which time she discerned a call to nursing, and served in that role for many years, as well as serving as treasurer at Loretto College.

Friends may call at Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Crescent, Scarborough, on Tuesday, September 20th, at 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Presentation Manor Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery.