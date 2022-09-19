East Algoma OPP – 30th Impaired Charge Laid

On September 16, 2022, shortly after 6:00 p.m., members from East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck at the intersection of Highways 17 and 108 in the Township of the North Shore.

Police arrived a short time later and observed a pick-up truck in the southbound ditch on Highway 108. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result, Caleb SHEA, 22 years-of-age, from Spragge, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired -Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 6, 2022. The accused was issued a 90-day Administration Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.