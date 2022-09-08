Premier Doug Ford Marks the Passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to commemorate the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II:

“On this sad day, I join everyone across our province, country and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada. Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service and was respected and admired for her sense of duty and commitment to charity.

After assuming the throne in 1952, Her Majesty led the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth through decades of changes, reigning as the longest-serving Monarch in the history of her nation. Even with her many responsibilities, the Queen always held a special place in her heart for Canada, having made twenty-two official visits to our shores throughout her life.

While I express my sincere condolences to King Charles III, I also congratulate His Majesty on his ascension to the throne of the United Kingdom and wish him great success in continuing his mother’s legacy. On behalf of all Ontarians, I am sending our thoughts and prayers to the entire Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom and to Her Majesty’s many admirers all over the world.

Long live the King!”