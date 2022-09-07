Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1023
|11
|Elliot Lake & Area
|565
|7
|North Algoma
|304
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,589
|56
|Updated: September 6, 2022, 1:55PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are four active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in the Northeast Region.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Lake Superior Park Experiences – Wednesday, September 7 - September 7, 2022
- NDP MPPs to live on ‘social assistance diet’ for two weeks as part of push to raise ODSP rates - September 7, 2022
- Morning News – September 7 - September 7, 2022