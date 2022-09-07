Breaking News

Morning News – September 7

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.

 

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1023 11
Elliot Lake & Area 565 7
North Algoma 304 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,589 56
  Updated:  September 6, 2022, 1:55PM

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are four active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in the Northeast Region.

 

 

