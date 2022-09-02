Morning News – September 2

Friday, September 2, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Showers ending this evening then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 8.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1014
|8
|Elliot Lake & Area
|561
|8
|North Algoma
|303
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,554
|65
|Updated: September 1, 2022, 2:30PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are 4 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region today. A small portion of the region which includes part of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, and areas to the south are showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Erin Black of Toronto. She won the August $104,307.50 jackpot in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation (SAHF) 50/50 draw.
