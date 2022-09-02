Breaking News

Morning News – September 2

Friday, September 2, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Showers ending this evening then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 8.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1014 8
Elliot Lake & Area 561 8
North Algoma 303 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,554 65
  Updated:  September 1, 2022, 2:30PM

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are 4 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region today. A small portion of the region which includes part of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, and areas to the south are showing a high hazard.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Erin Black of Toronto. She won the August $104,307.50 jackpot in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation (SAHF) 50/50 draw.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*