Morning News – September 5

Monday, September 5, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 8.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1014 8
Elliot Lake & Area 561 8
North Algoma 303 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,554 65
  Updated:  September 1, 2022, 2:30PM

Forest Fire Update:

  • There is 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region. A portion of the Wawa and Cochrane sectors; an area located south of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park; and a portion of the Parry Sound District located south of Eighteen Mile Island are presenting a high hazard.
