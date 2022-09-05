Monday, September 5, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 8.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1014
|8
|Elliot Lake & Area
|561
|8
|North Algoma
|303
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,554
|65
|Updated: September 1, 2022, 2:30PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There is 1 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region. A portion of the Wawa and Cochrane sectors; an area located south of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park; and a portion of the Parry Sound District located south of Eighteen Mile Island are presenting a high hazard.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – September 5 - September 5, 2022
- Lake Superior Park Experiences – Saturday, September 3 - September 3, 2022
- Morning News – September 3 - September 3, 2022