Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1014
|8
|Elliot Lake & Area
|561
|8
|North Algoma
|303
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,554
|65
|Updated: September 1, 2022, 2:30PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are 2 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the central portion of the Northeast Region today, while the Far North is showing a low to moderate hazard.
News Tidbits:
- If you are looking for a pet, the Timmins and District Humane Society is at capacity.
- For many, crossing the Mackinac Bridge causes great anxiety. This weekend, if you are brave the bridge will be open to walkers from 6:30 to Noon on Labour Day, September 5th. You can walk from end to end, or beginning at either end you can walk to the middle and back again – but you have to be off the bridge by Noon, when the bridge opens to vehicular traffic again.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Lake Superior Park Experiences – Saturday, September 3 - September 3, 2022
- Morning News – September 3 - September 3, 2022
- Lake Superior Park Experiences – Friday, September 2 - September 2, 2022