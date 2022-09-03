Breaking News

Morning News – September 3

Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1014 8
Elliot Lake & Area 561 8
North Algoma 303 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,554 65
  Updated:  September 1, 2022, 2:30PM

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are 2 active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the central portion of the Northeast Region today, while the Far North is showing a low to moderate hazard.

News Tidbits:

  • If you are looking for a pet, the Timmins and District Humane Society is at capacity.
  • For many, crossing the Mackinac Bridge causes great anxiety. This weekend, if you are brave the bridge will be open to walkers from 6:30 to Noon on Labour Day, September 5th. You can walk from end to end, or beginning at either end you can walk to the middle and back again – but you have to be off the bridge by Noon, when the bridge opens to vehicular traffic again.
