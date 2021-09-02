Morning News – September 2

Weather – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 7.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are fourteen active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (4:25 PM, September 1, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 78,804

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 68.9%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 9 2 2 5

The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region this afternoon, except for a few areas that are showing a high hazard, they are located: south of Opasatika; north of Lake Nipissing and northward to Kirkland Lake; east of Mattawa – eastward to Carleton Place and reaching as far south as Marlbank (including the eastern half of Algonquin Park).

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 76 6 2 12 58

The fire hazard is mainly low to moderate across the region with a few small areas of high hazard in the districts of Red Lake, Fort Frances and Thunder Bay.

Effective September 1 at 12:01 a.m., the Restricted Fire Zone in effect in the Northwest Region will be revoked. Please continue to exercise caution when planning a campfire & follow all outdoor burning rules that remain in effect in Ontario until the end of the fire season (October 31).

News Tidbits:

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.

Ontario Liberal Leader, Steven Del Duca will visit Algoma—Manitoulin to meet with local small business owners and support the Algoma—Manitoulin federal Liberal campaign alongside local OLP candidate, Tim Vine this afternoon.

Don’t Forget – Algoma Power requires a brief electrical service interruption for all customers in Dubreuilville today. This interruption is required to remove electrical hardware.