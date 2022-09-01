East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in Fire Investigation

On August 29, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested one person in relation to a previous fire related call on Lisbon Road in Elliot Lake.

On November 19, 2021 the Elliot Lake Fire Department and OPP were called to a fire at a vacant building on Lisbon Road. The fire looked to be deliberately set and unknown person(s) vacated the property prior to the arrival of emergency services. The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) had been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

After an extensive investigation, a 16-year-old from Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with:

· Arson – Damage to Property, contrary to section 434 of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Mischief Over $5000, contrary to section 430(3) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 4, 2022 in Elliot Lake.