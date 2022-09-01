East Algoma OPP – 29th Impaired Driving Charge Laid

On August 26th, 2022, shortly after 6:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a minivan in a ditch on Declerk Road in the Town of Spanish.

Police arrived a short later and located the driver. While speaking to the driver the officer determined alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to Blind River detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result, Joshua PEPPING, 33 years-of-age from Spanish, was charged with: Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Court in Elliot Lake on October 6th, 2022.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administration Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.