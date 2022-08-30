SE OPP – Two Hornepayne Residents Charged Following Domestic Dispute

On August 26, 2022, at approximately 7:12 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Front Street in Hornepayne.

The investigation revealed that property was damaged and one individual was assaulted during a physical altercation.

As a result, a 26-year-old person, from Hornepayne, was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

In addition, a 29-year-old person, from Hornepayne, was charged with the following:

Mischief – destroys or damages property, contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC.

Both individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in October in Hornepayne.