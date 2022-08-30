SE OPP – Multiple charges laid after Search Warrant Executed

On August 25, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Mackey Street in Wawa.
Once inside the residence, officers located stolen property related to several recent thefts, as well as weapons and a small quantity of drugs.
As a result of the investigation, Thomas CRILLY, 43 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC (Four Counts),
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC (Four Counts),
- Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC (Four Counts), and
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).
The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.
