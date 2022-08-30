SE OPP – Multiple charges laid after Search Warrant Executed

On August 25, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Crime Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Mackey Street in Wawa.

Once inside the residence, officers located stolen property related to several recent thefts, as well as weapons and a small quantity of drugs.

As a result of the investigation, Thomas CRILLY, 43 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC (Four Counts),

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC (Four Counts),

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC (Four Counts), and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.