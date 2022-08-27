KENNEDY, Terry

Passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Sault Area Hospital on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in his 75th year.

Beloved husband and best friend of Olga Kennedy (nee McClelland) for 54 years. Cherished father of Becky Miller (Curt), Tammy Bull (late Denys), and Carla Kennedy (Jason). Loving grandpa of Kerri (Chris), Allison, Trevor and Alesha (Terry). Great grandpa of Holly, C.J., Brooke, and Seth. Terry is now reunited with his mother Dorethy Montgomery (Mike) and his siblings Sheila (Gordie), Guy, and Bobby and his fur baby Pepper. Son-in-law of the late Evan and late Mabel McClelland. Dear brother-in-law of the late Morton (Anna), Carol White (late Gerald), Linda Beacock, late Patricia Hertz (late Jack), late Nancy Myers (late Don), Jane Maitland (late Art), and Elizabeth Redman (Jim). Terry will be missed and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

At Terry’s request cremation has taken place and no funeral service will be held. Memorial contributions to a charity of choice would be greatly appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the Kennedy family.