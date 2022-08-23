LIST OF CERTIFIED CANDIDATES
Municipal Elections Act, 1996, s.11(4)2
NOTICE is hereby given to the Municipal Electors of the MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA that during the period commencing on May 2, 2022 and completed on Nomination Day, August 19, 2022, the following persons filed all necessary papers, declarations and fees and as Clerk, I am satisfied that such persons are qualified and that their Nominations satisfy the requirements of the Municipal Elections Act, 1996. I have, therefore, certified such candidates for the office, which follows their respective name:
|NAME OF CANDIDATE
|OFFICE
|Angela CALAIEZZI
|COUNCILLOR
|Cathy CANNON
|COUNCILLOR
|Mary HARBOCIAN
|COUNCILLOR
|Mitch HATFIELD
|COUNCILLOR
|Jim HOFFMANN
|COUNCILLOR
|Leah ISOSAARI
|COUNCILLOR
|Joseph OPATO
|COUNCILLOR
|Robert REEVES
|COUNCILLOR
|Sue SMITH
|COUNCILLOR
Dated this 22nd day of August, 2022.
DECLARATION OF ACCLAMATION TO OFFICE
Municipal Elections Act, 1996 (s. 37(1))
I hereby declare the certified candidates listed below to be acclaimed to the office that
follows their respective names pursuant to Section 37 of the Municipal Elections Act,
1996:
|Name of Certified Candidate
|Office
|Melanie PILON
|MAYOR
|Name of Certified Candidate
|Office – TRUSTEE
|Russell REID
|ENGLISH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD Algoma District School Board – North
|Carol MacEACHERN
|ENGLISH SEPARATE SCHOOL BOARD Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board – North
|Josée BOUCHARD
|FRENCH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario – Zone 4
|Luc TESSIER
|FRENCH SEPARATE SCHOOL BOARD Conseil scolaire Catholique du Nouvel-
Ontario – Zone 3
- Nominations and Acclamations of Candidates in 2022 Wawa Municipal Election - August 23, 2022
- Lake Superior Park Experiences – Tuesday, August 23 - August 23, 2022
- Morning News – August 23 - August 23, 2022