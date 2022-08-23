Nominations and Acclamations of Candidates in 2022 Wawa Municipal Election

LIST OF CERTIFIED CANDIDATES

Municipal Elections Act, 1996, s.11(4)2

NOTICE is hereby given to the Municipal Electors of the MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA that during the period commencing on May 2, 2022 and completed on Nomination Day, August 19, 2022, the following persons filed all necessary papers, declarations and fees and as Clerk, I am satisfied that such persons are qualified and that their Nominations satisfy the requirements of the Municipal Elections Act, 1996. I have, therefore, certified such candidates for the office, which follows their respective name:

NAME OF CANDIDATE OFFICE Angela CALAIEZZI COUNCILLOR Cathy CANNON COUNCILLOR Mary HARBOCIAN COUNCILLOR Mitch HATFIELD COUNCILLOR Jim HOFFMANN COUNCILLOR Leah ISOSAARI COUNCILLOR Joseph OPATO COUNCILLOR Robert REEVES COUNCILLOR Sue SMITH COUNCILLOR

Dated this 22nd day of August, 2022.

DECLARATION OF ACCLAMATION TO OFFICE

Municipal Elections Act, 1996 (s. 37(1))

I hereby declare the certified candidates listed below to be acclaimed to the office that

follows their respective names pursuant to Section 37 of the Municipal Elections Act,

1996:

Name of Certified Candidate Office Melanie PILON MAYOR