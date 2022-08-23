East Algoma OPP – Break & Enter at Bobber’s

On August 19th, 2022, shortly after 7:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Forensic Identification Services unit responded to a report of a break and enter at Bobber’s Restaurant on Highway 17 in the Town of Bruce Mines.

The on-going investigation has determined that sometime between 10:30 p.m., Thursday August 18th and 6:00 a.m. Friday August 19th, 2022, the culprit(s) used a prying tool to force the exterior steel kitchen door open situated on the west side of building. The culprit(s) stole $2900 in cash and receipts from the August 17th and 18th sales. Of the cash stolen $900 were in five and ten dollar bills.

Any person with information regarding this theft of cash and sales receipts is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.