Organizers, volunteers and of course, anglers were happy to see a full weekend of fishing for the 40th Annual Wawa Salmon Derby. There were 72 teams that went out on Lake Superior to see if they could feel their creel or today’s creel, cooler or live well.

However, out of an overabundance of caution, organizers decided to forego the awards ceremony, and the much missed roast beef & fresh corn dinner this year. All winners were notified, and prize envelopes were handed out or will be delivered.

A huge thank you goes out to all who made this Wawa summer tradition a success.

Pre-Derby Winners

Saturday, August 13th – there were no fish weighed in

Sunday, August 14th – Team #9, Pax & Stephane Cyr with a 15.65lb Salmon

Monday, August 15th – Team #34, Wayne & Devon Benoit with a 16.3lb Salmon

Tuesday, August 16th – Team #39, Robert Moreau & Julien Boucher with a 7.65lb Salmon

Wednesday, August 17th – Team $14, Ray & Sue Michaud with a 19.15lb Salmon

Largest Salmon of the Day

Friday, August 19th – Team #20, Heinz and Kevin Fellinger with a 13.14lb Salmon

Saturday, August 20th – Team 18, Darwin Wardell with a 16.75lb Salmon

Sunday, August 21st – Team 30, Kim Franklin & Mike Smith with a 11.85lb Salmon

The Early Bird winner was Team #3 (Dave and April Robinson) who took home $500 prize from Brookfield Power/Evolugen.

Salmon Awards

Team 18, Darwin Wardell with a 16.75lb Salmon winning $3,000 Team #48, Nathan Prisel & Maggie St. Amand with a 14.1lb Salmon winning $2000 Team #29, Alex & Rosemarie Colasacco with a 13.55lb Salmon winning $1000 (Island Gold Mine, Alamos Gold) Team #20, Heinz and Kevin Fellinger with a 13.14lb Salmon winning $350 Team #14, Ray & Sue Michaud with a 12.6lb Salmon winning $300 Team #16, Tyler & Carolle Stein with an 11.95lb Salmon winning $250 (ITEC 2000, Timmins) Team #30, Kim Franklin & Mike Smith with an 11.85lb Salmon winning $220 Team #58, Bob Kertesz & Denis Fourneir with an 11.65 Salmon winning $220 Team #1, Georg Sherrard & Lauri Morito with an 11.2lb Salmon winning $220 Team #54, Dean & Cliff Wells with a 10.45lb Salmon winning $220

Lake Trout Awards

Team #42, Andre & Aiden Roy with a 5.75lb Lake Trout winning $2,000 (Red Pine Explorations Inc.) Team #31, Josh & Missy Biglow with a 5.65lb Lake Trout winning $600 Team #71, Dale McRae & Claude Sampson with a 5.6lb Lake Trout winning $350 ((ITEC 2000, Thunder Bay & WSD)

The Mystery Weight was 9.6lbs and the team that weighed in a salmon closest to that weight without going over was Team #35, Zack and Richard White with a 9.55lbs winning $220.

The angling team to win The Harry Aho Memorial Award or Total Weight was Team #20, Heinz and Kevin Fellinger with a 13.14lb Salmon winning $100.

The Sportmanship Award was presented to Team #50, Terry Travis & Team #64, Meagan Vosdingh winning hats, t-shirts & tackled donated by Superior Charter Services and Busting Water Tackle.