Lake Superior Park Experiences – Friday, August 19

Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay 10:00 AM SPECIAL EVENT: STORYTELLING WITH BRAD WOODS – Join master storyteller Brad Woods during his Superior Storytelling Tour! He’ll tell myths, legends, tall tales, even some personal stories. Come prepared to think, to laugh, but mostly just to listen. Feel free to bring your favourite warm beverage to enjoy while you listen!

Sand River Hiking Trail 1:00 PM GUIDED HIKE: TALE OF A TRAVELLING RIVER – Join Michelle and Stuart on a short hike along the Sand River to discover the story of change beneath the river’s powerful rapids and serene curves. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

Agawa Bay Visitor Centre Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM MEET THE NATURALIST: GONE BATTY WITH BATS – Our bats don’t turn into vampires or suck blood, but they still rule our night skies. Join Kaitlyn and Celeste to discover why bats are important to the LSPP ecosystem and what you can do to help our bat populations nation-wide.