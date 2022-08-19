East Algoma OPP – Drug Warrant Executed

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Bennett Drive in Elliot Lake.

As a result of the warrant being executed, over $9000 in cash, over 550 grams of suspected Cocaine, approximately 95 suspected Methamphetamine tablets, approximately 5 grams of suspected Psilocybin, approximately 13 suspected Oxycodone pills, approximately 16 suspected Tec Oxycodone pills, approximately 26 suspected Hydromorphone pills, a digital scale, a money counting machine, and numerous cell phones were seized.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and uniform members were involved with the investigation.

Andrew KIRK, 44 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule III Substance, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA (Two Counts)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

· Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court in Elliot Lake on October 11, 2022.

The investigation is continuing.