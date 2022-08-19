East Algoma OPP – 27th Impaired Driving Charge Laid

On August 18th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 within the community of Serpent River First Nation.

Police arrived a short time later and observed an SUV with its headlights on in the westbound ditch and the driver was unresponsive. Officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol and was transported to local hospital in Elliot Lake via Algoma Paramedic Services.

As a result, Roger CRANE, 67 years-of-age from Victoria, British Columbia, was charged with: Operation While Impaired-alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 11th, 2022.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administration Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Reporting impaired driving is everyone’s responsibility. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect an impaired driver.