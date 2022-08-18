Lake Superior Park Experiences – Thursday, August 18

Looking for something to do? Got friends visiting and not sure what to do with them? Visit Lake Superior Provincial Park and not only enjoy the spectacular scenery but learn about this unique area.
|Rocky Point – Agawa Bay
|1 p.m.
|GUIDED HIKE: A COASTAL EXPERIENCE – Lake Superior is a powerful lake with many moods; it can be as still as glass one day and whip up a violent storm the next. Explore the coast with Anna and Stuart to learn how these powerful moods impact life along the shoreline. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.
|Agawa Bay Visitor Centre
|Drop-in 1 – 3 p.m.
|MEET THE NATURALIST: FANTASTIC FISHIN’ – Looking for that perfect fishing hole? We’ve got you covered. Join Kaitlyn to discover which fish you’ll find where, the best lures for the best catch, and an easy breakdown on fishing regulations within the park.
|Drop-in 3 – 5 p.m.
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGNIFICENT MOOSE MAGNIFIED – From ticks to brain worms, life is tough for a moose. Visit Michelle to learn some of the adaptations that help moose thrive in Lake Superior Provincial Park!
