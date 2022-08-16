East Algoma OPP – Person charged with Mischief & Theft

On August 15, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the local hospital in Elliot Lake regarding a person attempting to enter vehicles in the parking lot.

Police later located the person on Ottawa Avenue riding a bicycle. The person had also previously stolen merchandise from a gas bar variety store on Highway 108. The person was subsequently arrested and transported to detachment. While in the cells, the person proceeded to urinate and defecate on the floor and walls.

Garett AUGUSTIN, 27 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Mischief – Renders Property Dangerous, Useless, Inoperative or Ineffective, contrary to section 430(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Theft Under $5000 – Shoplifting, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 4, 2022.