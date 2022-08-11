East Algoma OPP – Young men being targeted for blackmail on Social Media

Members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment wants to warn the public about a scam that seems to be targeting young men on social media like on Instagram, dating sites or pornographic websites.

Sextortion is where people are lured into an online relationship through social media, dating sites or pornographic websites. As the relationship builds, victims are encouraged to use the computer’s camera and the scammer will coerce the victim to perform a sexual act on webcam. The victim is later advised that the event was recorded and to pay a fee or the video will be released publicly or sent to a list of friends.

Warning signs – How to protect yourself:

Deny any requests to perform an illicit act over the internet.

Disable your webcam or any other camera connected to the internet when you are not using it. Hackers can obtain remote access and record without your knowledge.

Carefully consider who you are sharing explicit videos and photographs with.

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or report online at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca