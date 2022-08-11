East Algoma OPP – Did you see this collision?

On August 9, 2022, shortly after 12:15 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision involving an SUV and a pedestrian on Hillside Drive South in the City of Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined a pedestrian was on a longboard skateboard travelling eastbound on Hillside Drive South. When the skateboarder approached the first entrance at Canadian Tire a red SUV pulled out of the parking lot colliding with the skateboarder. The SUV immediately left the scene and was last seen heading westbound towards Mississauga Avenue area.

The driver is described as an older female in her sixties with medium length blondish white hair. Wearing a blue and green shirt. The licence plate attached to the red SUV was very faded with no blue lettering on it.

The pedestrian attended local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Any person with information regarding this motor vehicle collision is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.